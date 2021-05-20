David commits large sum of federal coronavirus aid to water plant upgrades

BINGHAMTON, NY – While Binghamton determines how to spend 46 million dollars in federal coronavirus aid, Mayor Rich David has already committed a chunk of the money to the city’s water system.

The city is planning to spend 5.3 million dollars on upgrades to its water filtration plant.

Located on the Southside, the plant treats 2 billion gallons of water taken from the adjacent Susquehanna River each year, serving 45 thousand customers in Binghamton and 3 other municipalities.

David says the investment will extend the life of the facility for decades.