DAVENPORT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police have arrested a Davenport man on multiple charges after discovering he was stealing electricity and not properly caring for his animals.

Reginald Ross, 62, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Theft of Services, and Criminal Tampering after he was caught stealing electricity from a residence on Charlotte Creek Road. While doing so, he damaged a circuit breaker and multiple electrical wires.

Police responded to an address on Ross Road after a report of the stolen electricity was made. Upon investigation, officers found several dogs on the property. One of the dogs had visible porcupine quills on its face and mouth and it was determined they had been there for several days. Ross was also charged with the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals on failure to provide proper sustenance. Davenport Animal Services assisted on the scene and the dog was taken to receive proper care.

Ross was arraigned and released. He is due to appear in court at a later date.