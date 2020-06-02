Dave Hawley for Binghamton School Board

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another candidate for the Binghamton school board is a man who knows the governing body very well.

Dave Hawley served 22 years on the board, including as president, retiring 3 years ago.

Over that time, he says he gained a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge on handling budgets and bringing unity to disparate members on the board.

Hawley says that if the state cuts school aid as expected due to its own coronavirus financial struggles, very difficult choices will need to be made and that he has the steady hand to guide the district.

He’s running out of a sense of civic duty.

“I have no illusions about how difficult this year is going to be and I know it’s not going to be a lot of fun doing it, but I’ve spent a lot of time and put a lot of energy into this district. I’d like to see it succeed and come out of this the best that it can and I think I have something to offer,”says Hawley.

Hawley says that while budget issues as well as determining how to reopen schools safely will dominate the attention of the new board, it is imperative not to lose sight of progress the district is making toward narrowing achievement gaps among its students, especially those of color.

Absentee ballots must be received by or mailed to district offices by 5 P-M next Tuesday in order to be counted.

NewsChannel 34 also interviewed candidates Tim Ames and John Solak and all 4 of our stories can be found at BinghamtonHomepage.com.