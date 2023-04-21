JOHNSON CITY, NY – The popular restaurant, bar and arcade Dave & Busters is coming to the Oakdale Commons.

Headquartered in Dallas, Dave & Busters serves pastas, burgers, steaks, seafood, chicken and desserts but is probably best known for its arcade which it calls the “Million Dollar Midway.”

It features lots of interactive games and simulators.

Dave & Busters is expected to take up 25,000 square feet in the Oakdale Commons which is currently undergoing major renovations.

Plans are underway to also add a Dick’s House of Sport, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Panera Bread.