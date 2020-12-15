Dataflow produces “Rapid Space” partitions

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local print services company has redesigned one of its product lines to help medical providers prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dataflow of Binghamton has partnered with Albany-based Mohawk to produce Rapid Space Solutions.

The partitions, made from recycled corrugated fiber board, are quick and easy to assemble, providing temporary treatment rooms to serve an overflow of patients.

The panels are lightweight and durable, can be assembled without tools and are easy to disinfect.

Dataflow Sales Director Herb Griffith says the panels form an airborne barrier and offer valuable privacy.

“More dignity for those folks who are in it who obviously don’t want to be in those situations when they’re there. These are temporary, emergency situations where everyone’s stress levels are high, as well both the patients and the providers, and this allows them to be more in a normal medical setting, environment that feels more like a hospital environment,” says Griffith.

Griffith says the panels can be arranged in a variety of configurations and can be sealed for use in negative pressure situations.

Dataflow says even after the pandemic has ended, medical institutions can store them for the next emergency or they an be used in other congregant settings like homeless shelters.