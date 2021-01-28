DAROC calls on Mayor David to listen to citizens regarding police reform

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local community group is calling on Mayor David and the city of Binghamton to work with the community on police reform policies.

The Divestment, Accountability, Reinvestment in Our Community, or DAROC, Community task force held a conference yesterday outside of Binghamton City Hall regarding the mayor’s announcement earlier this month of the Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Steering Committee.

Several DAROC members spoke, saying that during multiple events over the past few months, they have collected survey data from roughly 700 people of the community about what they would like to see change in regards to policing.

DAROC member Maliyka Muhammad says she has tried for months to contact members of the city and county, and has allegedly not heard back until this committee was announced.

Muhammad says they want the city to listen to what it’s citizens are asking for.

“I want the county, and the police, Binghamton mayor, to know what the community wants. We took about 700 people. We went to the different parks in the area, and we collected surveys. We collected data. We came up with conclusions that the people want,” says Muhammad.

With that data, the organization released a list of several changes they would like to see from the mayor and B-P-D in regards to police reform, including eliminating racial profiling, minimize unnecessary use of force, increase transparency and accountability, as well as re-investing funds into the community.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but they declined to respond.