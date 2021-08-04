“Dark Web” local film premiere

BINGHAMTON, NY – Black mail, gun fights, murder.

A local film company is premiering a new feature film titled “Dark Web” at the Goodwill Theatre this month.

It’s the second movie in a trilogy about private detective Stuart Tyrell who is played by writer and director Christopher Keeler.

Dark Web is about Tyrell’s efforts to recover some incriminating letters from a blackmailer.

Keeler says the detective crime story is shot in the film noir style, with a femme fatale, gritty dialogue and, of course, black and white.

“We lit it as a film noir, we shot it strictly as a film noir. It wasn’t shot in color and then the black and white introduced. We said, ‘We’re going to do it, let’s do it.’ We shot it black and white period. That’s the way it came out and we loved it,” says Keeler.

Keeler says the film is his most ambitious to date featuring 22 actors including Jim Hull, Chris Nickerson, Mitch Tiffany and Amber Gance as the femme fatale.

And it also features a number of recognizable local landmarks such as the Kilmer Building, the NYPENN Trade Center and Riverside Drive.

Dark Web will have its premiere Saturday August 14th inside the Firehouse Stage RestART tent.

Showtime is at 7 PM and tickets are $10

To purchase, go to FirehouseStage.org.