Danielle Stento’s parents speak out about the life and legacy of their daughter

30 years ago, a drunk driver struck 21 year-old Danielle Stento of Binghamton as she was crossing a road near the University of Buffalo where she was a student.

Stento suffered a traumatic brain injury that robbed her of many of her abilities.

But as the anniversary of this tragic act approaches, her family says it didn’t steal Danielle’s ability to make a positive impact on this world.

Tony and Diane Stento spend every day with their daughter Danielle, trying to provide as normal a life as possible.

Diane Stento says, “She’s kind of an angel, an earth angel.”

It was November 4th, 1989 when Danielle was struck by a drunk driver.

The injury caused bilateral brain stem damage.

She lost the ability to walk and feed herself, but Diane says her personality has never changed.

Diane says, “She never lost that, who she is. It’s fun to watch her because she has great memory. If people bring up things about the past, or they get silly about things, jokes, she’s laughing right with you.”

Diane says, “She can still whisper words. Simple communication is what we have but it gets through. It’s love and she will tell you that. It’s love.”

Tony says, “Every morning, every day. She’ll say her prayers with me, she’ll give me a kiss, I’ll bless her. I tell her to have a good day and she tells me she will.”

In the years following the injury, the Stentos started the Danielle 5K run to benefit Broome County Stop-DWI and Danielle would make school visits to promote the message.

Diane found this poem in Danielle’s journal, written down before the injury.

“Challenges help us to see who we really are. And what our lives can be if only we have faith and always keep trying.”

The Stentos say love and faith are what keep them going.

After the run ended, they put their efforts into opening and operating the Danielle House on Riverside Drive, a place where out-of-town families can stay when they have a loved one in a local hospital.

It’s a way of paying it forward after the Stentos spent time staying with a university professor while Danielle was hospitalized in Buffalo.

Diane says, “It has given our family healing because we feel that something good has come out of this.”

The Stentos now live in an accessible one story home. Walsh Construction made modifications to Danielle’s bedroom and bathroom to accommodate her.

Tony says without love and faith, he’d have nothing.

Tony says, “What more can I ask? My daughter always wanted to be a teacher, she always wanted to teach and she’s teaching me every day of my life.”