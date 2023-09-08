BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The aftermath of Thursday’s powerful storm left many areas around Broome County with damages.

According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, eight roads were affected by storm damages resulting in tree fall. They also said three areas are still closed as of 7:15 a.m., due to NYSEG Primary wires in the downed trees.

Two spots on Old State Road in the areas of Duell Road and Depot Hill Road remains closed at this time. Main Street in Kirkwood in the area of Box #337 is still closed as well.

No injuries have been reported and no major damage has been caused to critical infrastructure.