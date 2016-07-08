Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington-DC
National
Politics
Clear The Shelters
Up to the Minute
Arts
Your Local Events
Entertainment
Weird
Weather
Weather
My Weather Contest
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
National Sports
Local Business
Supporting Our Schools
Real Estate Showcase
Joe Knows
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Employer Spotlight
Business of the Week
Security Mutual Life Webcam
Buy NY State Fair tickets
Daily J!
Contests
Cutest Pet Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Contact Us
Work for Us
Missing HD Channels?
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34
2
of
/
2
Dallas Shooting
The latest on the Dallas shooting investigation
Was the Dallas cop killer radicalized online?
El Paso Leaders Condemn Police Chief’s Remarks on Black Lives Matter
Prayer Vigil Planned Sunday Evening at Lubbock Park
Dallas police chief: Shooter had larger plans
More Dallas Shooting Headlines
Dallas Police Chief Has Lost Loved Ones to Violence
Lubbock Resident Organizes Vigil to Mourn Dallas Shooting
Dallas residents shower police kindness after shooting
Rallies, vigils after killings by police, Dallas ambush
Abilene Police Chief Responds to Dallas Shooting
Abilene PD Chief Responds to Dallas Shooting
VIRAL: East Texas woman thanks police
STORIFY: Tragedy strikes in Dallas
Philando Castile’s fiancée: Dallas shooting is ‘bigger than us’
Dallas sniper attack: 5 officers killed, suspect identified
Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Now Hiring – Sales Account Executive III
Play the Auto Racing Challenge!
Employer Spotlight – The Agency
Dr Oz Wellness Network
More Don't Miss