DA: Missing Buff State student appears to have died of suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn provided an update on the disappearance of Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis.

Dennis, 19, was last seen leaving her dorm on April 24. In the middle of that day, Flynn says Dennis had been in an argument with her boyfriend that ended with him breaking up with her.

Dennis continued to attempt contacting him, and said she was going to kill herself.

Her boyfriend was in New York City the entire time, and is not considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Later that day, in another conversation with a male friend in New York City, she said she was planning to die by suicide, Flynn said.

That evening, Dennis and her friend stayed on the phone together for about four hours. In that conversation, she had said she was reconsidering what she said about suicide, and was feeling better than she was earlier.

About an hour after that phone conversation ended, Dennis threw personal items into a garbage can. Flynn did not say what those items were, but said they would make someone believe she wasn’t planning to return to her dorm.

This was around 11 p.m. Shortly after throwing those personal items away, her bus card was swiped at a nearby bus.

On the first bus, Flynn said Dennis was alone, but she eventually got onto another bus and got off at a stop near the Niagara Falls Visitor Center. Around Midnight, Dennis texted her mother, telling her she loves her and that she’ll call her the next day.

MORE | Family of missing Buffalo State student calls for community’s help, offers reward for student’s whereabouts

She also texted her friend, saying she wouldn’t see him this summer.

The last time Dennis was seen on video was around 12:17 a.m. She was seen on park cameras on the bridge along Goat Island Road.

As she was there, she received a text from a friend telling her to call him or else he’ll call police.

He then called her, and they spoke for about 45 minutes. In that conversation, Dennis said she was going to jump off a bridge.

Around 1 a.m., Dennis took a Snapchat selfie near the Nikola Tesla monument. Niagara Falls was in the background.

About 20 minutes after this, she texted a male friend, and said that she spoke with her mom and was on her way back to Buffalo. But that was not true, according to cell phone records.

Minutes after that, her cell phone left the cellular network, meaning it was either powered off or destroyed.

All of this information was provided to Dennis’ parents on Wednesday afternoon.

This was on Friday, April 30. Searches continued multiple times per day, everyday since. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) May 6, 2021

“It appears this poor girl took her own life,” Flynn says.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search for Dennis, and the search will continue until she’s found. But Flynn says her body may not be able to be recovered.

.@DAErieCountyNY says #saniyyadennis parents are unaccepting their daughter committed suicide. They asked Flynn not to use to words “committed suicide.” He slept on it and chose to say Saniyya “took her own life.” — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) May 6, 2021

Watch the full conference below: