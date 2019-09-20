D.C rallies for climate change

Down in our nation’s capitol today, young people inspired by 16 year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg are “striking” to demand action on climate change.

Thunberg has spent the last week in Washington, D-C, before heading to New York to headline another march and rally.

An event in the nation’s capital drew thousands. NewsChannel 34’s Brie Jackson was there as thousands rallied in D-C.

Young people are leading the fight against climate change.

{***MARY DAVIS / STUDENT ***}

“Getting the Youth activated in all of this climate change really pushing the older generations also to move forward with us.

{*** NOA SCHLEIFER / STUDENT ***}

“It’s not something that we can just stand by and prevent. We need to do something now and it will affect everyone.”

Students left the classroom and headed to the U.S Capitol for hands-on lessons in science and government.

They want Congress to pass laws to stop the burning of fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions and ultimately make the world greener.

{*** RUTH MOGUS/ STUDENT ***}

No fuel, no gas everything run electrical. Less cutting down trees.

{*** NOA SCHLEIFER / STUDENT ***}

we wont be able to sustain ourselves if we can’t grow food and if the air isnt healthy and the water isn’t healthy

Crowds gathered outside the U.S Capitol demanding action from Congress. People I spoke with say if lawmakers don’t take action…voters will.

Climate strike organizers say we only have eleven more years before the planet suffers irreversible damage.

They’re demanding solutions to rising sea levels, warmer temperatures and catastrophic weather…before it’s too late.

{*** RUTH MOGUS/ STUDENT ***}

It’s time for us to change, it’s time for us to make a difference.

Students believe rallies like this are a positive step toward changing the planet’s future.

{***MARY DAVIS / STUDENT ***}

“I Think it is a great way to keep changing moving.”

In Washington, Brie Jackson.