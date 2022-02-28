Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is defending the manner in which public service announcements featuring him have been paid for.



Over the course of his 2 years in office, Korchak has hired an Endwell business called Investigative Logistics to produce PSA’s on a variety of public safety issues including drunk driving and school bus safety.



Investigative Logistics is a sister company of Grey Goose Graphics, a video production business which previously produced campaign advertisements for Korchak.



Investigative Logistics also does other work for the D-A’s office, including website design and the recording of depositions, and submitted invoices to the District Attorney that included the production of the PSA’s and purchasing airtime on local T-V and radio stations.



However, New York State law prohibits elected officials or candidates for elected office from appearing in taxpayer funded ads or PSA’s.



NewsChannel 34 has acquired invoices dating back to December of 2020 for work the county paid for that it should not have.



Korchak says he personally reimbursed the county and showed NewsChannel 34 a canceled check from an account in his and his wife’s name for 2,344 dollars made out to the county on October 5th of last year, nearly a year after some of the earliest invoices.



The D-A says he followed past practices and consulted with the County Attorney who told him that he had not broken any laws so long as he made the reimbursement.



If Korchak is found in violation of the law, he could be subject to civil litigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office with possible fines of between 1 and 5 thousand dollars.