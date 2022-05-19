ALBANY, NY – Some people call it a visual assault. According to a PEW Research study, 31 percent of Americans received a lewd image they did not ask for, but new legislation could criminalize that.

NewsChannel34’s, Amal Tlaige has more.

The Cyber flashing legislation would make it illegal to send unsolicited intimate images.

The offender would be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, required to pay a $500 fine and take a sexual harassment prevention course.

“I get an airdrop request on the subway and look down and it’s an incredibly graphic, private image, instantly I’m thinking like how close is this person to me, and I just felt deeply uncomfortable and unsafe and so I exited the subway car pretty quickly.”

Foster says people know they can get away with sending lewd images.

The dating app, Bumble, has successfully lobbied anti flashing legislation.

The bill was passed in Texas and Virginia.

Payton Iheme, a Policy leader for Bumble Inc says, the very foundation of the dating app was focused on safety and relationships.

The app requires that women make the first move.

The founder created this measure to build more equity in dating, but soon after the app was launched, Bumble users reported receiving explicit photos.

The company solved this issue by installing a private detector tool.

This blurs out questionable images a user receives and gives them the option to accept or deny it. But that doesn’t fix the issues for the rest of the Internet.

“It’s a great history here of men and women working on harms online and in real life and we think this is the natural next place for the bill to be passed.”

Iheme says if you do receive an unwanted photo, make sure to save it, make note of the date and sender if possible.

This will help if you do decide to move forward with charges.

She also says you don’t have to accept this as the new norm.

Reporting at the Capitol Amal Tlaige.