CVS in Downtown Binghamton to close in November

BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime store in Binghamton is closing leaving downtown without a pharmacy.

A sign posted on the entrance of the CVS Pharmacy at 34 Court Street says the drug store will close on Friday November 12th.

CVS has been at the location since 1975 when it replaced the former Hamlin Pharmacy.

The closure leaves the downtown business district without a pharmacy, the closest being on the city’s North or South sides.

It’s also one of the few retailers downtown with its own dedicated parking lot.