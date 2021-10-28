CVS in Downtown Binghamton to close in November

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime store in Binghamton is closing leaving downtown without a pharmacy.

A sign posted on the entrance of the CVS Pharmacy at 34 Court Street says the drug store will close on Friday November 12th.

CVS has been at the location since 1975 when it replaced the former Hamlin Pharmacy.

The closure leaves the downtown business district without a pharmacy, the closest being on the city’s North or South sides.

It’s also one of the few retailers downtown with its own dedicated parking lot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News