CVS and Walgreens allegedly allowed those under 65 to sign up for vaccine, all those appointments now cancelled

NEW YORK STATE – Two large pharmacy chains have allegedly cancelled COVID vaccine appointments made by those under the age of 65.

According to a story published by the Press and Sun Bulletin, both CVS and Walgreens had to cancel appointments made by people under the age of 65 after they were somehow able to sign up through their online sites, with some having comorbodities that made them eligible per the new guidelines released on Monday.

However, those appointments were allegedly cancelled just days later.

Per the state’s Department of Health guidelines, pharmacies in the state may only vaccinate individuals over the age of 65 once they have vaccinated their own patient-facing staff.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to both CVS and Walgreens.

Tara Burke of CVS’ media relations group said the company worked to identify those who made the appointments once they received the new guidance.

She also added that CVS is required to comply with state guidance and that they apologized for any inconvenience.

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson also replied, saying at this time, they’ve been directed by state officials to only vaccinate those 65 and older.

They also added that in this fluid situation, with eligibility varying, they are working to ensure the eligibility restrictions are reflected in their scheduler as soon as possible.

The vaccine is being administered at the CVS locations in Endwell and Owego, with all available appointments currently filled.