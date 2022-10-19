BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some visiting foreign exchange students were amazed by feats of strength today at Chenango Valley High School.

23 students and 3 teachers from Castres, France were treated to a demonstration by CV social studies teacher, champion weightlifter and Guinness World Record holder Bill Clark.

Clark wowed the visitors by bending a horse shoe, tearing a license plate, ripping a deck of cards in half and driving a nail through a board with his hand.

French student Adam Culleton says he was impressed by the feats and loves learning about American culture.

French Student Adam Culleton says, “First of all, we meet new people and that’s always a good thing to open our minds to other views on the world. It’s good to know a new culture and very new it is because it’s very different. Everything is so much bigger.”

Clark also shared his athletic history with the students and stressed the importance of striving for excellence.

He says the accomplishments will follow.

The students arrived for their 3 week stay on Saturday and are staying with 18 Chenango Valley host families.

The CV students will visit France in the Spring.