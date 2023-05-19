(WIVT/WBGH) – GHS Federal Credit Union on Front Street unveiled its newest addition to its front vestibule, a mural painted by art students at Chenango Valley.

GHS reached out to surrounding school districts and asked for their art classes to come up with a mural that represents Greater Binghamton.

Students in CV’s art class under Matthew Wilson created a model of the mural and presented to CEO Shawn Wolbert.

Once their design was selected for the vestibule space, starting in March, the students came in after hours and the project took eight weeks to finish.

One of the artists, Savannah Greenmun says that everyone associates the Southern Tier with balloons and carousels, but they wanted to do something different, and make it pop.

Senior at Chenango Valley, Savannah Greenmun says, “We see enough hot air balloons and carousels so we thought how do we elevate that a little bit, while still incorporating that element? So rather than doing something kind of plain and drab like you see everywhere, we wanted a lot of color and kind of pop out. A lot of metallic, a lot of bold lines, stuff like that.”

This evening, the students will meet at the mural for an official ribbon cutting, and to receive a $2,500 check from GHS made out to the school’s art department.

All of the paint and brushed used to make the mural were donated by Golden Artists Colors in Norwich.