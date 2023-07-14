BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) This Sunday there is Much Ado in Binghamton’s very own Cutler Garden.

The Cornell-owned botanical garden next to the Taste New York building on Front Street is hosting a Shakespeare themed festival, for the fifth year in a row. From 12 to 4 pm on Sunday festivalgoers will be immersed around Shakespearean lore, performances and activities such as face painting, scavenger hunts, spinning demonstrations, food, games and a parade showcasing Shakespearean costumes. Cutler Garden’s Event Coordinator and Master Gardner Eve Berman informs us that there is nothing more captivating than seeing Shakespeare live.

“The thing about Shakespeare is when you first hear about it, it seems so inaccessible. You know, you see the language and whatever, but you have to see it alive. And when you see it alive its a completely different experience. And getting kids comfortable with that, and also just enjoying gardening. A lot of this is about showing the gardens,” said Berman.

Berman emphasizes how important it is to introduce Shakespeare to the younger generations.

This year they will be performing As You Like it, a rom-com written in 1599 about a runaway bride and her runaway groom.

The festival is free and open to the public and Berman says there is no better time to see the gardens then in full bloom.