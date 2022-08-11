PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is sharing his thoughts on the recent F.B.I. raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The raid at the former president’s residence was related to an investigation into whether White House records taken to the resort were mishandled, according to sources who spoke with News Nation.

In two tweets posted Tuesday morning, Cuomo demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice explain their reasons behind the raid:

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo said.

In the subsequent tweet, he wrote “DOJ must disclose the bona fide nature of the August 8 action or else the republicans will use it to Discredit the Jan 6 investigation, which would be a terrible disservice to the good work of the house committee in exposing The Trump administration violations.”

After first taking office in 2011, Cuomo announced his resignation nearly one year ago following an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. Weeks later, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul assumed her current role as Governor.