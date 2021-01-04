Cuomo vaccine update, UHS set to distribute all doses by deadline

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo spoke more about the vaccine in his COVID-19 briefing today.

Regarding the slow roll-out, the New York State Department of Health sent letters to hospitals, stating if they don’t use the vaccines they currently have, they won’t get any more, as well as face a $100,000.

U-H-S, the Southern Tier’s distribution hospital, was on the list of lowest performing hospital systems, having only given out 25% of their allocated doses.

“We want those vaccines in people’s arms. I understand they’re private hospitals, I understand that everyone has a job to do. We need them to administer the vaccines faster,” says Cuomo.

A spokesperson for UHS says the Governor’s numbers understated the amount of vaccine the hospital chain has administered.

UHS says the discrepancy arose from a transition from a manual count to a new state reporting system.

The spokesperson says UHS is on track to use 100% of its vaccine by the deadline this Thursday, if not sooner, and is looking forward to receiving and administering more.

The State also plans to expedite the distribution process by potentially setting up drive-thru vaccination clinics as well as using public facilities for distribution.