Governor Cuomo: I will not be resigning

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement at 1 p.m. Cuomo has recently come under fire for the reporting of nursing home deaths and accusations of inappropriate behavior with three women, two of which were employed by his administration.

The governor has come out and said that he will not be resigning from his position. He issued an apology saying that he is truly sorry if he hurt or offended anyone and that was never his intention. He said that he is embarrassed by his actions and that he will be better for it.

He said that he will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s independent review and that wait for the facts to come out of the investigation before passing judgment. He said that he will deal with the investigation and still work to pass the state budget.

He went on to say that this isn’t a time for politics and that he was elected by the people of New York, not politicians, and will continue to do his job.

This is the first time the governor has addressed the allegations since issuing an apology on Sunday. Many lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, have called for the governor to step down amidst the allegations.