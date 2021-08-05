Oswego County District Attorney to investigate claim against Gov. Cuomo

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County District Attorney plans to get in touch with the New York State Attorney General’s Office this week regarding a claim against Governor Andrew Cuomo that happened in 2017.

Greg Oakes tells NewsChannel 9 he will begin the process of investigating the incident involving Virginia Limmiatis.

“I will be requesting all documents and information relating to the alleged incident from the NYS Attorney General’s Office to determine what, if any, action can be taken,” Oakes said. “I want to make sure that I have all relevant information prior to making any decision, which includes speaking with Ms. Limmiatis, if she is willing.”

It is unclear when Oakes’ response will be answered.

Limmiatis, is listed as one of the eleven woman with a complaint against Governor Andrew Cuomo in an investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

During an interview, Limmiatis told investigators that she attended an event with Governor Cuomo in May of 2017 and reached for a handshake while waiting in a rope line to greet him.

According to the investigation, Limmiatis was wearing a shirt embroidered with the National Grid logo.

Investigators write that Cuomo “ran two fingers across her chest, pressing down on each of the letters as he did so and reading out the name of the Energy Company as he went.”

The investigators redacted National Grid and substituted the words “Energy Company.”

Further, investigators learned: “When the Governor reached Ms. Limmiatis, he then leaned in, with his face close to Ms. Limmiatis’s cheek, and said, ‘I’m going to say I see a spider on your shoulder,’ before brushing his hand in the area between her shoulder and breasts (and below her collarbone). Ms. Limmiatis was shocked, and immediately informed a number of other attendees of what had happened.

Tuesday, Governor Cuomo defended his actions by saying: “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed.”

Cuomo did not specifically name Limmiatis or deny her individual account, but said, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

Investigators say Limmiatis came forward after she watched his March 3 briefing claiming that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Limmiatis testified to investigators: “He is lying again. He touched me inappropriately. I am compelled to come forward to tell the truth. I didn’t know how to report what he did to me at the time and was burdened by shame, but not coming forward now would make me complicit in his lie, and I won’t do it.”

Four people Limmiatis confided to immediately after the event, including her sister, confirmed her account to investigators.

When shown photographs of the 2017 event, Limmiatis told investigators that it was difficult for her to

see them due to a flood of negative emotions about the incident, including shame.

Investigators included the transcript of a prepared statement read aloud by Limmiatis.