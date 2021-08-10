Legal troubles still loom for Governor Cuomo amid resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation announcement caught many people off guard, but after his tenure ends, this may not be the end of the road for his legal troubles.

“It took me by surprise today because at the beginning of this press conference, it seemed like his attorney and he were mounting a defense and then he just did a 180,” said Assembly Judiciary Committee Member Phil Steck.

Despite the governor leaving office, Steck said, at minimum, lawmakers should complete the impeachment investigation and release their findings.

“A lot of work went into this, and I think the public should see it,” Steck said.

The impeachment probe’s scope goes beyond alleged sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. It also includes using staffers for his book deal, whether people received preferential Covid testing and nursing home deaths.

“[The nursing home investigation] is where this whole thing started, and maybe that’s where it ends. And I do think that brings closure for families. So, there is a worthwhile purpose for continuing on with this impeachment probe,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

The minority leader is looking to close this chapter and start a new one with the next governor, Kathy Hochul.

“I hope she can turn New York around because we do have really big issues that we have to deal with,” Barclay said.

For Governor Cuomo, legal problems including a criminal investigation still loom.

On Wednesday, the public will hear from Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul for the first time since the Attorney General’s report was released.