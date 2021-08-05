Former Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy in ‘disbelief’ on Cuomo investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s former Lieutenant Governor, Bob Duffy, spoke with News 8 Wednesday about the sexual harassment claims against the governor.

Those claims were enumerated in a report made public by Attorney General Letitia James Tuesday. The report determined Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, in violation of both federal and state law.

The governor denied those allegations.

Speaking to News 8 Wednesday, Duffy said he’s in disbelief by the outcome of the AG investigation. Duffy has considered himself a friend of Cuomo’s and served as his lieutenant governor for four years. He said Wednesday he was never called or interviewed by anyone at the AG’s office during the investigation and no women ever came to him accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. He added all but one woman cited in the report arrived after he left.

“I was there for four years,” Duffy said. “At no time do I hear, see, hear of or anybody come to me with a complaint about any form of sexual harassment on that floor. I had three women on my staff and I think each one of them would say they were in a safe, supportive environment in my office and I think you could even ask Ana Liss about that to reaffirm that, but I never heard that and I’ve had parents of young women who’ve worked in my office at that time who have come in and visit and says ‘as a father of daughters, I want you to know your daughters are safe here.'”

Duffy said it would be inappropriate for him, as CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, to say whether Cuomo should resign.