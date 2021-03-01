Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, is accusing the Democratic governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday that she was sexually harassed by Cuomo “for years.” Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. An email was sent to Cuomo’s representatives seeking comment.

She did not provide details of the alleged harassment and didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.