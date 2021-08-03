Congressional candidate calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben County Republican Chairman and Congressional Candidate Joe Sempolinski has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, following the findings of the State Attorney General’s investigation in the accusations of sexual harassment.

Andrew Cuomo must resign, now

Joe Sempolinski- Steuben County Republican Chairman and Congressional Candidate

Sempolinski stated that “He (Gov. Cuomo) needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for workplace harassment and retaliation. He is a disgrace to New York State and to the office of the Governor. If he does not resign, the state Assembly must begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”

