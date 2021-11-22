Assembly impeachment investigation concludes Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the investigation of hundreds of thousands of documents, the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has released a report from law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLC.

The documents, which include texts, emails, videos, emails and more, were examined after former governor Andrew Cuomo began facing allegations of harassment and misconduct.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had charged the Judiciary Committee with figuring out if there was evidence that supported the allegations against Cuomo, and in turn, enough to justify impeaching him.

The law firm looked into the sexual harassment allegations, the publication of Cuomo’s book last year, the safety of state bridges and the controversy surrounding COVID-19’s effect on nursing home residents.

The report concluded that Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, created a hostile work environment, used state resources in the creation and promotion of his book, and was not fully transparent about nursing home deaths.

This past August, Cuomo resigned as New York Governor after a report from the New York State Attorney General’s Office said he sexually harassed multiple women. He had been in office since 2011.

Following his exit from office, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a western New York native, took over as Governor.

Hochul will serve as Governor until the end of 2022, but plans to run again to keep her position.

