Cuomo signs off on marijuana decriminalization

ALBANY, N.Y. – Though the New York State legislature did not pass a bill to legalize adult recreational marijuana use this session, lawmakers did vote in favor of decriminalizing marijuana use.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the law Governor Cuomo signed off on today.

Under the law, getting caught with small amounts of marijuana will result in a fine, but will not appear on a criminal record.

“It will be a violation, essentially cheaper than a traffic ticket if you are caught with possession or use on the street.”

Additionally, there will be a process for expunging certain marijuana related records.



Supporters say it will ‘correct historic wrongs’ for communities of color.



“That is for me the most critical part that we needed to address with marijuana legislation this year.”

Meanwhile, Senator Fred Akshar who voted against the marijuana decrim bill had this to say:

“If we have a societal issue, we should address that. If there is an issue in which we need to have more conversations between the community and law enforcement and just the community at large, I think we should do that.”

Governor Cuomo had fought for including legalization in the budget this session, but that failed.

At a press conference last month he said in the end, the legislature “didn’t have the political support for the votes.”

“The legislature did not want to do it in the budget. I said I thought it was a mistake. They said, ‘we’ll do it afterwards.’ I said I thought it was a mistake.”

Once the new law goes into effect, the fine for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will be no more than $200.

At the State Capitol, Corina Cappabianca.

The law is scheduled to take effect in 30 days.