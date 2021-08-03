(NEWS10) - New York State Police Investigators Association is responding to the Attorney General's investigation where she says Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

"The 1200 members of the New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) fully support our fellow police officers and believe that no one, woman or man, should ever be subjected to sexual harassment or unwanted advances. Governor Cuomo’s actions, as detailed in the Attorney General’s report, are completely unacceptable and utterly disgraceful. The men and women assigned to protect the Governor take on this assignment at significant personal sacrifice; however, they do so for the public good. Today we learned that while they were protecting the Governor, someone should have been protecting them from him. NYPSIA will fight to protect our members and work to make sure and that nothing like this ever happens again."