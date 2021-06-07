Cuomo: Schools now have the option to allow mask removal outside only

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced additional reopening guidelines for the state.

Addressing the anticipated school mask mandate policy, Cuomo says the CDC policy regarding wearing masks is not subject to change for several weeks.

However, now schools will have the open to allow students to take their masks off if they are outside.

Cuomo says this will transition nicely into outdoor summer camp programs.

Additionally, the Governor says when the state hits a vaccination rate of 70%, the final COVID-19 guidelines will be abolished (the ones remaining in place will be for specific organizations such as nursing homes, schools, homeless shelters, etc.).

The current vaccination rate is 68.8%.