Cuomo scandal impact on state government

ALBANY, NY – With Governor Cuomo insisting he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, the work of the government still must be completed.

With a busy legislative session and budget negotiations ongoing, NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how Cuomo’s scandal impacts state government.

Today marked the Governor’s first briefing in over a week.

The Governor says that he will cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation and work on the budget, which is due by the end of the month.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Remember we did a budget last year in the spring, in the heat of COVID where it was the most intense period of my life.

Republicans and some democrats have called on the Governor to resign, saying the issues surrounding allegations of inappropriate behavior and the state’s nursing home scandal are too much of a distraction for him to effectively govern the state.

Yesterday the Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the Assembly announced a deal to roll-back the Governor’s emergency powers granted last spring. They were due to expire April 30th.

If it becomes law, the new legislation will block the Governor from issuing new directives.

Existing orders could be changed or extended, but prior notice must be given to the legislature for comment and review.

((Will Barclay, NYS Assembly Leader Will Barclay)) What are we going to do, comment on that? That’s almost insulting.

Republicans say it doesn’t truly rescind the Governor’s emergency powers.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Republican Leader)) If they had done nothing… if they had continued to vote down our resolution, every day, that would have been better than this bill.

Democrats say the bill to roll back the Governor’s emergency powers could be rolled back as soon as Friday.