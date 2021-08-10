Cuomo resigns in disgrace

ALBANY, NY – Once the most powerful man in the Empire State, Andrew Cuomo has now resigned in disgrace.

Facing an avalanche of pressure for him to step down, Cuomo made the announcement live late this morning.

After the New York State Attorney General’s report found credible evidence that he had sexually harassed 11 women, it became clear that he would be impeached and removed if he did not quit.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us now, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is poised to become the state’s first female governor.

Lawmakers we spoke with said they were surprised by the resignation announcement today knowing that the Governor is a fighter, but also felt like the Governor had nowhere left to go with the loss of support from his own party.

((Dan Stec, NYS Senator))

When people woke up this morning, I don’t think they knew that this was imminent today, but I can tell you that everyone’s phones were buzzing as he was making his announcement earlier.

Following a report last week by the Attorney General’s Office that found sexual harassment allegations against the Governor credible, and the possibility of impeachment, the Governor announced today he would step down.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and get government back to governing.

Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh who serves on the Judiciary Committee says she would vote to continue the impeachment investigation.

((Mary Beth Walsh, NYS Assemblywoman))

I believe that we should move forward with impeachment in the timeline that we outlined yesterday.

Meanwhile Assemblymember Pat Fahy says her preference would be that the impeachment investigation not move forward.

((Pat Fahy, NYS Assemblywoman))

I think that we need to get back to governing.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul who is next in line said today: that she is “prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

The Governor says that his resignation will take effect in 14 days.

He also cited the cost of the impeachment investigation, and weeks-long timeline as reasons for his departure.