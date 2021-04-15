Cuomo releases new prom guidelines

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo released new guidelines allowing proms today.

The events can begin June 1st and must follow the following guidelines.

Attendees must wear a face covering and remove it only to eat or drink, which they may only do when seated.

Dancing will be allowed, however, dancing may only occur between members of the same party.

Organizers may also consider offering designated dance zones.

Live music and entertainment is also allowed, however, if they are unmasked or playing wind instrument they must be separated by 12 feet.