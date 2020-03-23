Cuomo ordering hospitals to increase capacity by 50% as positive coronavirus cases rise to more than 20,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily coronavirus update, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is issuing an executive order to hospitals to increase their capacity. Cuomo is ordering hospitals to increase their capacity by at least 50%, but the goal is to increase capacity by 100% if possible.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now up to 20,875. More than 5,700 of those cases are new from Sunday. The number of deaths in New York State related to coronavirus is now 157. Cuomo also mentioned that the number of those with the virus that have been hospitalized is now 2,635, which is just 13% of those who have been infected with the virus.

“Many will get infected, but few will pass away from this disease,” Cuomo said during his briefing.

Cuomo also touched on the number of people that have been tested. Across the state, more than 78,000 have been tested for COVID-19. More than 16,700 people were tested on Sunday alone. Cuomo said in 10 days, New York State has gone from testing just 1,000 people per day to over 16,000 people per day.

Worldwide, there are 349,211 cases of coronavirus.

