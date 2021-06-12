Cuomo: New York State has nation’s lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that according to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has the nation’s lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate at 0.44 percent.
“We’re beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line,” Governor Cuomo said. “The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”
In a press release from the governor’s office, officials say all state mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also schedule an appointment on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
Friday, 33,871 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 76,292 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|651427
|2068
|586101
|7330
|Central New York
|517538
|1644
|466897
|5752
|Finger Lakes
|660023
|2380
|596902
|6840
|Long Island
|1452743
|4558
|1264838
|9466
|Mid-Hudson
|1181225
|3350
|1029122
|8478
|Mohawk Valley
|254639
|980
|230555
|2371
|New York City
|5099935
|15590
|4430855
|28098
|North Country
|232960
|550
|211384
|1203
|Southern Tier
|337623
|1057
|305460
|3186
|Western New York
|712807
|1694
|624306
|3568
|Statewide
|11100920
|33871
|9746420
|76292
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 141,568
- Total Positive – 533
- Percent Positive – 0.38%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.44%
- Patient Hospitalization – 681 (-28)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 88
- Patients in ICU – 169 (-12)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 96 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 183,562 (+107)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 42,856
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,016,043
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,457
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 608,238
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.3%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Friday, June 11, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.45%
|0.45%
|0.36%
|Central New York
|0.76%
|0.80%
|0.72%
|Finger Lakes
|0.85%
|0.76%
|0.70%
|Long Island
|0.41%
|0.43%
|0.42%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.45%
|0.44%
|0.43%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.56%
|0.51%
|0.45%
|New York City
|0.41%
|0.42%
|0.40%
|North Country
|0.49%
|0.51%
|0.50%
|Southern Tier
|0.67%
|0.58%
|0.52%
|Western New York
|0.55%
|0.55%
|0.46%
|Statewide
|0.47%
|0.47%
|0.44%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|Thursday, June 10, 2021
|Friday, June 11, 2021
|Bronx
|0.60%
|0.63%
|0.60%
|Kings
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0.39%
|New York
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.30%
|Queens
|0.38%
|0.37%
|0.35%
|Richmond
|0.48%
|0.50%
|0.50%