Cuomo mandates vaccines for state and health care workers

ALBANY, NY – Govenor Cuomo announced today a new vaccine mandate for state and health care workers.

This decision came from the recent surge fueled by the delta variant.

Cuomo said that we have 2,203 new COVID cases statewide, while one month ago today we had 275 new cases.

He announced that all New York state employees must either get vaccinated or test regularly.

However, all patient-facing health workers at state hospitals must get the vaccine with no testing option.

Cuomo hopes this mandate will go into effect by Labor Day.

