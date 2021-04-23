Cuomo impeachment probe

ALBANY, NY- The Assembly Judiciary Committee went into executive session this week to discuss the ongoing impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo.

The committee is working with the firm Davis Polk & Wardwell to conduct its efforts.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on that, and why watchdog groups are calling for ethics reform.

Calls and emails continue to pour into the hotline set up by Davis Polk.

In total Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine says the firm has spoken with attorneys for about 70 people who “may have relevant information.”

((Charles Lavine, NYS Assemblyman)) Davis Polk has received contacts. The number of contacts is in excess of 200 through the hotline.

The committee is investigating allegations of misconduct against the Governor including sexual harassment claims to whether he used state resources to produce his book.

There’s been no definitive timeline on how long the Assembly investigation could take, but likely months rather than weeks.

Multiple state watchdog organizations have also sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to hold oversight hearings on the Joint Commission on Public Ethics and the issue of enforcement.

Critics of the commission have argued that it is not an independent agency because the Governor and lawmakers appoint its members.

((Evan Davis, Committee to Reform the State Constitution)) JCOPE is far less transparent than a criminal prosecution. Criminal prosecution, once there’s an indictment, you know everything.

A spokesperson from JCOPE had no comment on the letter.

On Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said members of her conference have started discussions about ethics reform.

((Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NYS Senate Majority Leader)) We have spoken about ethics reform and looking at some of the possibilities of making changes to JCOPE and we’re always looking to strengthen accountability.

Last month the Judiciary Committee sent a notice of no retaliation to the Governor against potential witnesses.