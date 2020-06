In another announcement over the weekend, Cuomo also provided greater flexibility for upcoming elections.

For the upcoming primary, he will be extending the date to send absentee ballots in until the day of election, June 23rd.

In addition, he also says he will be signing an order that will allow ballots for school budgets and school board votes to arrive to the districts as late as June 16th.

The deadline to hand deliver ballots remains tomorrow at 5:00 pm.