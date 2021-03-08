Cuomo announces restaurants can operate at 75% capacity

ALBANY, NY – Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced updated guidance that will allow for larger amounts of people to dine inside restaurants.

Beginning on March 19th, restaurants outside of New York City are allowed to begin operating at 75% capacity.

Up to this point, restaurants have been able to allow 50% of their total capacity.

Cuomo cited that data has shown that these businesses can operate safely at 75%, and as the COVID positive numbers go down in the state, the opportunity for more economic reopening rises.

However, due to their numbers, New York City restaurants are to remain at 35% capacity until further notice.