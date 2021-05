FILE – This March 20, 2020 file photo shows pedestrians in a sparsely populated Times Square in New York. COVID-19 has shaken theater fans and shuttered all New York City’s venues, including Broadway, which grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. How Broadway — one the city’s jewels — will reopen is still not clear. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, NY – For theater fans, the closure of Broadway has been hard.

The theatres shut their doors on March 12, 2020 and still hasn’t reopened, however, Governor Cuomo has finally announced reopening dates.

Broadway can reopen at 100% capacity on Tuesday, September 14 with tickets on sale tomorrow.

Cuomo says Broadway is a major part of New York State’s identity and economy.