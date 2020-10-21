Cuomo announces red zone restriction adjustments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the COVID-19 numbers across New York State.

When compared to other states across the nation, New York has the third-lowest infection rate. Maine is the only state that is under 1%.

While New York State is doing well when compared to the rest of the United States, there are micro clusters popping up all over the state that has Cuomo worried. On Tuesday, Cortland County was a concern. On Wednesday, Cuomo mentioned Chemung and Stueben counties as spots of interest. Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, while Steuben County has been around 4%.

Cuomo also said that many microclusters have been popping up around the New York-Pennsylvania border. While these cases seem to be community spread, the state is still looking into whether there have been any large-scale events or gatherings where these positive COVID-19 cases could have come from.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced an adjustment on restrictions for the microcluster areas, or red zones:

To exit a red zone, the infection rate must be under 3% after 10 days, or 4% in less populated areas.

To exit a yellow zone, the infection rate must be under 2% after 10 days, or 3% in less populated areas.

To exit an orange zone, the infection rate must be under 1.5% after 10 days, or 2% in less populated areas.

Other considerations to lift restrictions will include local government enforcement and compliance and hospitalizations in the areas.

Below are slides showing some of the restrictions in the microcluster regions:

Below is a recap of the daily numbers in New York State:

Click below to watch Cuomo’s entire briefing: