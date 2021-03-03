Cuomo announces more reopening guidelines

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo also announced more reopening guidelines during his briefing.

Starting April 2nd, Arts and Entertainment venues can reopen at 33%.

Venues will be allowed to host 100 people inside and 200 outside, with no testing.

If testing is required, the limits raise to 150 inside and 500 outside.

Starting March 22nd, outdoor residential gatherings can have up to 25 people and non-residential social gatherings may have 100 indoors and 200 outdoors.

Additionally, travelers inside the state will not have to quarantine or get a test if they are within 90 days of full vaccination.

International travelers will still have that restriction, however.