Cuomo announces all SUNY students will need to be vaccinated before the fall semester

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced today that if you are planning on attending a SUNY school in the Fall, you’ll have to be vaccinated.

Cuomo says this is an effort to get more younger people vaccinated.

While the order does not apply to private colleges, he is encouraging them to follow suit.

The policy applies to anyone who is planning on attending school in-person.

There is some question as to whether or not the Governor can mandate a vaccine that is not FDA approved, as all current vaccines currently have emergency use authorization only.