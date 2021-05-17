Cuomo admits financials of multi-million dollar book deal

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo admitted today that he made millions of dollars on a controversial book deal.

The Governor released a financial disclosure form that reports his federal adjusted gross income, state tax information, and breaks down the proceeds from his pandemic leadership book, “American Crisis.”

Cuomo was paid 3.1 million dollars in advance to write the book, and is set to make another 2 million in the next two years under his contract.

A spokesperson for the Governor says he donated $500,000 of his profits to the United Way of New York State.

The book deal is one subject of an Assembly impeachment investigation looking at whether Cuomo used his staff to help him write and edit the book on state time.

Cuomo insists that all of the state employees were volunteering their time while they were off the clock.