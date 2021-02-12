Cuomo Administration accused of holding back nursing home data due to federal investigation

ALBANY, NY – The fallout continues after a New York Post report revealed that the Cuomo Administration allegedly withheld the true number of COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths out of fear of a potential.

Department of Justice probe under the Trump Administration.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the reaction from Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans are calling for a DOJ investigation and a state Attorney General investigation into the matter.

They have said for months that the legislature should remove the Governor’s emergency powers.

And, now several Democrats are calling for the removal as well.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Republican Leader))

Everyone involved has to be held accountable, investigated and prosecuted if necessary.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Orrt is calling for a full investigation into the Cuomo Administration’s handling on COVID-19 nursing home policies and data.

On Wednesday Administration officials held a meeting on the issue with Democrat committee chairs.

The New York Post first reported that in that meeting Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said after a DOJ letter came in August, “basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

It was later confirmed in a partial transcript released by the Administration.

In a statement DeRosa said today, “I was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.”

Meanwhile Republican Congressman Tom Reed had this to say during an Empire State Weekly taping:

((Tom Reed, Congressman (R))) We’re going to be filing criminal complaints because she has on taped confessions, admitted that she lied, she lied.

While state Republicans have continued to push for the Governor’s emergency powers to be removed for months, more Democrats are now onboard.

In a joint statement 14 of them said, “it is clear that the expanded emergency powers granted to the Governor are no longer appropriate.”

Those emergency powers were granted last March and are due to expire on April 30th, but those Senators say they should be removed as quickly as possible.