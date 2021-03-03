Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations during briefing

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo addressed the recent sexual harassment claims against him at his briefing today.

The Governor apologized, saying he never intended to hurt anyone, and that he will fully cooperative with the investigation into his actions.

He says the facts will come out following the investigation, and asks that no one form an opinion just yet.

Cuomo also says hundreds of pictures of him kissing and touching people exist, as that is his usual way of greeting people, and it was his father’s.

He adds he has no plans to resign.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News