Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations during briefing

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo addressed the recent sexual harassment claims against him at his briefing today.

The Governor apologized, saying he never intended to hurt anyone, and that he will fully cooperative with the investigation into his actions.

He says the facts will come out following the investigation, and asks that no one form an opinion just yet.

Cuomo also says hundreds of pictures of him kissing and touching people exist, as that is his usual way of greeting people, and it was his father’s.

He adds he has no plans to resign.