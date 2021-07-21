Cuomo addresses gun violence, Binghamton one of 20 cities targeted for youth violence

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo addressed gun violence again today, and included Binghamton in the list of 20 New York State cities most impacted by gun violence.

The Governor also announced a plan to spend 16 million dollars in workforce training and job placement programs in these 20 cities.

This is in addition to the 12 million he already announced to provide jobs to the 2,400 young workers in New York City.

The Governor added that unemployed, underemployed and out of school youth age 18 to 24 in cities are the most impacted by gun violence, and will be eligible for the state aid.

Binghamton will receive $750,000 to target 150 youth in the city.