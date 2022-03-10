BINGHAMTON, NY- The Culinary Arts students at Broome-Tioga BOCES competed in restaurant wars earlier today.

After meeting with local restaurants a few weeks ago to learn about what it takes to make a menu-winning item, the students prepared their final dishes this morning.

Each group worked together to prepare a dish and then present it to the room of judges.

Students would then receive feedback from the restaurant they prepared the dish for.

Marcellus Hill from Maine-Endwell and his group made seafood linguine.

“It helped me learn to co-exist with your teammates and work together under a lot of pressure and even though things can go south, you can bring it back together and fix it and rebound,” said Hill.

Sea Scallops and Shrimp was prepared for P.S. Restaurant, the owners announced it would be added to the menu as a special.

McKena Giles prepared B-B-Q Mac and Cheese Wrap for McGirk’s, it will also be added as a special menu item.

Tropical Shrimp Rice Bowl was made for California Grille, it will be added to its spring and summer menu, and they are also adding a Reuben B-L-T from another group for St. Patricks Day.