Cuddlebugs reopens

BINGHAMTON, NY -A local dog grooming business is back open for pups who have not had a decent trim in far too long.

Cuddlebugs Dog Grooming in Vestal has reopened, after being shut down for a total of 9 weeks.

The facility does not allow anyone inside, instead taking animals at the gate and bringing them in themselves.

Tables where dogs are held for their grooming session are cleaned immediately when the job is done, as are kennels.

Public Relations Director Nicole Mathews says the business is getting back on schedule.

“For the 9 weeks that we were off, it was very tough because we love the dogs and we have a passion for them. Not being able to see them everyday, and groom them was difficult and challenging in itself,” says Matthews.

Mathews and her best friends, who are twins, started this business together, sharing in their love for dogs.

While Cuddlebugs is unable to work with new clients for the time being, they hope to bring in new pups soon.

Interested dog groomers can call 205-1366.